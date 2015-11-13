Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2015
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora pulled out all the stops for the 2015 Bambi Awards in a dreamy Marchesa creation that boasted everything we look for in a red carpet gown—a frothy mint-and-charcoal ombre tulle ball gown skirt and a plunging bodice embroidered with a silver bird motif and gunmetal beaded detailing.
-
November 13, 2015
2. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux was a vision at the Beijing premiere of Spectre in a goddess-like white Prada gown with a crystal-embroidered red belt that cinched in her waist.
-
November 13, 2015
3. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank defined elegance at the 2015 Bambi Awards in a long-sleeve white-and-black sheer beaded Naeem Khan design, complete with tiny drop earrings and an embellished black clutch.
-
November 13, 2015
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence graced the Beijing premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 in a the prettiest pale blue silk-and-lace Dior Haute Couture evening gown, complete with diamond drop earrings.
-
November 13, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde got stripes right at the Los Angeles premiere of Love the Coopers in a strapless tea-length blue-and-white lined INGIE Paris design with twisted detail and a red beaded flower on the bodice. Satin platform peep-toes completed her look.
November 13, 20151 of 5
Rita Ora
Rita Ora pulled out all the stops for the 2015 Bambi Awards in a dreamy Marchesa creation that boasted everything we look for in a red carpet gown—a frothy mint-and-charcoal ombre tulle ball gown skirt and a plunging bodice embroidered with a silver bird motif and gunmetal beaded detailing.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM