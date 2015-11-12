Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2015
1. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen pulled a Kim Kardashian for her latest maternity look and stepped out in her sexiest ensemble yet—a teal lace see-through Femme d'Armes top (with a matching lace bra) and black paperbag-waist pants that neatly covered her bump.
November 12, 2015
2. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly was pretty in pink at the New York premiere of Shelter in a pale bead-embroidered floral-print Boho-inspired Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a darling bubblegum pink mini top-handle LV clutch.
November 12, 2015
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung continued her ‘70s fashion streak and wore a pretty ruffled black-and-white color-block midi-length gown for the launch of Paint Can Polish by Nails Inc., styling her look with delicate rings and black midi boots.
November 12, 2015
4. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet went for the classic LBD (though this one featured slashed cut-outs on each shoulder), with Boucheron and Messika diamonds and a sparkly clutch, for the London screening of The Dressmaker.
November 12, 2015
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka delivered youthful sophistication in a collared long-sleeve LBD with white accents. She styled the number with a graphic gold clutch and black-and-white patent sandals.
