Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2015
1. In Versace, 2015
Jenner owned the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the after-party—all in one night. After her VS Angel debut, she changed into a sheer shimmery olive green Versace gown with a dangerously high slit, complete with strappy metallic sandals.
-
November 11, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid dialed up the drama at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in the raciest look ever—she wore a House of CB's bodysuit and layered over a Sally LaPointe top that she wore as a skirt. She accessorized with black Tamara Mellon sandals.
-
November 11, 2015
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence broke her Dior streak and opted for a one-of-a-kind black lace and silk georgette tiered Ralph Lauren Collection gown, complete with Neil Lane diamonds and a beaded clutch, for the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2.
-
November 11, 2015
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez channeled her inner badass, selecting a tough black leather studded high-slit Louis Vuitton gown with black strappy mules for her pink carpet walk at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
-
November 11, 2015
5. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller charmed at the 24th Anniversary Year of Montblanc De La Culture Arts Patronage Awards in a powder blue one-shoulder ruffled dress, complete with gold hoops and metallic sandals.
