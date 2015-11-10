Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o epitomized elegance in a forest green Jason Wu peplum gown with cool deconstructed edges along each fold. She styled her look with gemstone drop earrings and a braided crown.
November 10, 2015
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was absolutely stunning on the red carpet—she wore a red-hot column of her own design with a sculptural neckline and super-skinny straps.
November 10, 2015
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence took a break from her streak of racy premiere looks and opted for a rather demure one for the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2, hitting the red carpet in an ethereal embroidered white silk chiffon Dior gown.
November 10, 2015
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez struck a pose in a fiery patent red collared Valentino dress with sheer sleeves and yoke. She accessorized with Jacob & Co. jewelry and gold Charlotte Olympia peep-toe pumps.
November 10, 2015
5. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux was perfectly pretty at the Beijing premiere of Spectre in a pleated charcoal gray Miu Miu number with ruffles, light embellishment, and button detailing. Her shoe of choice? Metallic silver ankle-strap peep-toes.
