Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 9, 2015
1. Gwyenth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow eschewed her signature minimalist aesthetic for the LACMA Art+Film Gala in favor of an arty eccentric style, courtesy of Gucci, which featured a tulle cocktail dess embroidered with aquamarine paillettes, trompe l’oeil detail, and a red floral brooch. She rounded out her look with chunky black platform sandals.
-
November 9, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington went sleek and minimal for the 2015 Bill of Rights dinner, selecting a black off-the-shoulder Boss design with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and lace Paul Andrew pumps for the occasion.
-
November 9, 2015
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson embodied Gucci’s cool eccentricity at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a one-of-a-kind honey-yellow long-sleeve Gucci gown affixed with a sweet flower-adorned black grosgrain bow. The finishing touch—David Webb jewelry.
-
November 9, 2015
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence celebrated The Hunger Games book launch in a racy sheer black floral-embroidered Dolce & Gabbana design, complete with black strappy sandals.
-
November 9, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde
At the 2015 AFI Fest, Olivia Wilde gave her high-waist checked Houghton wide-leg trousers a sweet spin with cream tie-neck Kate Spade New York blouse and cherry red suede Paul Andrew pumps.
