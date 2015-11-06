Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks put an end to the gown versus pants debate and chose to wear both for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 UK premiere. She elected for a metallic graphic Razan Alazzouni gown that was cut to reveal a sleek pair of black pants underneath. The finishing touches? Marli diamond earrings, a Pasquale Bruni ring, an Edie Parker clutch, and black Casadei pumps.
-
November 6, 2015
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence struck a pose at the UK premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 in another one of her flawless looks, courtesy of a printed chiffon-and-silk Dior gown with racy cut-out panels on each side. She accessorized with Zoe Chicco gold bar earrings and a diamond Djula hand chain.
-
November 6, 2015
3. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie shimmered at the world premiere of By the Sea in a custom strapless champagne Atelier Versace gown with Swarovski beaded pleats that created a degrade effect, complete with Robert Procop diamond jewelry.
-
November 6, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was red-hot at the Guggenheim International Gala in a fiery red Dior silk cadi dress that she styled with Dior Fine Jewelry.
-
November 6, 2015
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was all smiles at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation 30th Anniversary Celebration in a strapless Monique Lhuillier peplum dress with a black-and-white geometric guipure lace column of a skirt, accessorizing with a star-studded L.K. Bennett clutch and black suede Nicholas Kirkwood pearl pumps.
November 6, 20151 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks put an end to the gown versus pants debate and chose to wear both for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 UK premiere. She elected for a metallic graphic Razan Alazzouni gown that was cut to reveal a sleek pair of black pants underneath. The finishing touches? Marli diamond earrings, a Pasquale Bruni ring, an Edie Parker clutch, and black Casadei pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM