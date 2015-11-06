Elizabeth Banks put an end to the gown versus pants debate and chose to wear both for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 UK premiere. She elected for a metallic graphic Razan Alazzouni gown that was cut to reveal a sleek pair of black pants underneath. The finishing touches? Marli diamond earrings, a Pasquale Bruni ring, an Edie Parker clutch, and black Casadei pumps.