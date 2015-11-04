Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 4, 2015
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie wearing color—any color outside black and white—is a rarity. For the screening of By the Sea, she broke out an ethereal powder blue Luisa Beccaria pleated dress that she styled with a woven gold belt and nude pumps.
-
November 4, 2015
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was all smiles on the red carpet in a pale blue-and-nude pleated Valentino creation that she coordinated with her blue minaudiere and gold jewelry.
-
November 4, 2015
3. Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery was a vision in a white impeccably tailored long-sleeve Ralph & Russo Couture jumpsuit featuring an open back. She accessorized with a backwards necklace, a set of drop earrings, and a dark vampy lip.
-
November 4, 2015
4. Lily James
Lily James fused sweet and sexy with her latest red carpet look—a sheer ruffled black-and-white printed dress with black strappy sandals, both by Erdem.
-
November 4, 2015
5. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet delivered another one of her incredibly sophisticated looks—a fitted black-and-white Roland Mouret sheath that she styled with gold jewelry, a black clutch, and black pumps.
November 4, 20151 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie wearing color—any color outside black and white—is a rarity. For the screening of By the Sea, she broke out an ethereal powder blue Luisa Beccaria pleated dress that she styled with a woven gold belt and nude pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM