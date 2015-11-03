Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday party the only way she knows how—with a killer ensemble. She took the plunge in a racy navel-grazing mesh flared Sergio Hudson jumpsuit. Black accessories, a topknot, and a bold red lip completed her look.
-
November 3, 2015
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris worked her curves at the Spectre premiere in an neutral exquisitely woven one-shoulder Balmain design, complete with a rose gold Dauphin cuff.
-
November 3, 2015
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried hit the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a slinky Givenchy slip dress rendered with delicate embroidery, cut-outs, and a flouncy hem. She styled her look with long drop earrings and silver ankle-strap sandals.
-
November 3, 2015
4. Zendaya
Zendaya brought her wonderfully eccentric charm to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards with a rust leaf-motif bejeweled Thakoon midi-length dress and furry block sandals.
-
November 3, 2015
5. Lake Bell
Lake Bell was the definition of sleek sophistication at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a white silk long-sleeve buttoned Calvin Klein Collection dress with a metallic CK box clutch, sculptural Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and nude sandals.
November 3, 20151 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday party the only way she knows how—with a killer ensemble. She took the plunge in a racy navel-grazing mesh flared Sergio Hudson jumpsuit. Black accessories, a topknot, and a bold red lip completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM