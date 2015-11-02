Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2015
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston eschewed her usual little black dress for the 29th American Cinematheque Award and opted for a sexy white-and-black Kaufmanfranco two-piece that revealed a sliver of skin.
November 2, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson suited up for the 29th American Cinematheque Award in a custom white Brandon Maxwell suit separates and nothing else, except for a selection of rings and a metallic tube clutch.
November 2, 2015
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was honored at the 29th American Cinematheque Award, and she chose a slinky black off-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana design for the occasion.
November 2, 2015
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was a vision at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 hand and footprint ceremony in a white ribbed knit top and breezy floral-print skirt, both by A.L.C., complete with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
November 2, 2015
5. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson hit the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in a charming colorfully embroidered sheer black dress that she styled with David Webb jewelry and black cage Louboutin sandals.
