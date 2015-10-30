Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 30, 2015
1. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland fused sweet and sexy at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala, selecting a plunging bead-embroidered blush Jenny Packham gown with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds for the occasion.
October 30, 2015
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth gave the cold shoulder at the premiere of The Art of More in an off-shoulder multi-colored floral-embroidered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture design that she styled with a Jimmy Choo box clutch and black pumps.
October 30, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger graced the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in a sheer pretty pink embroidered Carolina Herrera gown, complete with a Charlotte Olympia clutch and Harry Winston diamonds.
October 30, 2015
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris shimmered on the red carpet at the Spectre premiere in a stunning gold wave sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with a metallic gold Rauwolf clutch.
October 30, 2015
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow epitomized elegance at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in a plunging white pleated Ralph & Russo Couture creation that she accessorized with Harry Winston diamonds.
