October 29, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller played with an Americana theme for the premiere of Burnt, selecting a stunning one-shoulder Marc Jacobs creation embroidered with sequins in red, white, and blue. Her only accessory? A starburst Stephen Webster ring.
October 29, 2015
2. Naomie Harris
We’re starry-eyed for Naomie Harris’s premiere look—she reached for the stars for the Spectre premiere and delivered a celestial-themed embroidered sheer Valentino design that was truly out of this world.
October 29, 2015
3. Allison Williams
Allison Williams was all smiles at Forevermark’s celebration of “A Diamond is Forever” in a cool textured white button-down shirt with a button-front midi-length skirt, complete with Forevermark diamonds and teal pumps.
October 29, 2015
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles hit the H&M Sydney flagship store party in a sleek oversize double-breasted tuxedo blazer that served as her dress. She accessorized with a netted clutch and black Schutz cage sandals.
October 29, 2015
5. Sandra Bullock
For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sandra Bullock went for a sleek navy Jonathan Simkhai dress with black-and-white lace accents and a mesh flouncy hem. Her footwear of choice? Black strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
