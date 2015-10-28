Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker elevated polka dots to eveningwear status when she hit the opening night of Sylvia in a spotted navy cotton Dior midi-length dress that she styled with a sharp blazer, a metallic purse, and shimmery pumps.
-
October 28, 2015
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton turned heads at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds black-tie dinner in a gorgeous floral-print Erdem gown, complete with sapphire drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.
-
October 28, 2015
3. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris was effortlessly chic at the Zurich premiere of Spectre in a billowing strapless blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren Collection gown that featured a racy thigh-high slit. Minimal jewelry and a Rauwolf clutch completed her look.
-
October 28, 2015
4. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts was pretty in pink at the Spotlight premiere in a sweet blush dress strewn with black flowers that featured flattering sheer black panels on each side. The finishing touches? A skinny black belt and pumps.
-
October 28, 2015
5. Kate Bosworth
At the SAG Foundation’s “Conversations” Series, Kate Bosworth made an entrance with a bold, modern look, opting for a multi-colored striped design that was treated with an unexpected flourish of girly sheer ruffles. A mirrored box Lee Savage clutch, diamond hoops, and gray Kurt Geiger London pumps rounded out her outfit.
October 28, 20151 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker elevated polka dots to eveningwear status when she hit the opening night of Sylvia in a spotted navy cotton Dior midi-length dress that she styled with a sharp blazer, a metallic purse, and shimmery pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM