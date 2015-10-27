Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2015
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton channeled Elsa from Frozen, gracing the Spectre world premiere in an icy blue silk chiffon Jenny Packham with a crystal embellished belt and a silver box clutch. Chandelier earrings and metallic Jimmy Choos completed her look.
October 27, 2015
2. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock embraced cut-outs for the Our Brand Is Crisis premiere in a black-and-white printed silk chiffon J. Mendel design, complete with a black clutch, Jack Vartanian jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
October 27, 2015
3. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux sparkled at the Spectre world premiere in an all-over gold-and-silver sequined Prada column that served up blinding mega-wattage shine. She furthered the shine with Chopard yellow diamond earrings.
October 27, 2015
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris was a vision at the Spectre world premiere in a strapless minimalist orange Stella McCartney column that she styled with Harry Winston diamonds, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
October 27, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham delivered another one of her posh jet-setting outfits, landing at JFK in a smart white button-down and wide-leg orange pants under a sleek checked topper.
