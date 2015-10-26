Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 26, 2015
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the 2015 EMA Green Parent Award in a racy pale blue cut-out off-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs design with delicate gold sandals.
-
October 26, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson celebrated Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s 30th birthday in a plunging gold-embroidered Balmain LBD that she styled with a delicate gold lariat necklace and black satin Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
-
October 26, 2015
3. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel graced the 25th Annual Environmental Media Awards in a feather-and-sparkle embellished black gown, complete with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a bubblegum pink clutch.
-
October 26, 2015
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde served up a picture-perfect look, selecting a pretty white embroidered Peter Pilotto dress that was slightly hardened, thanks to the sprinkling of silver hardware. Futuristic silver pumps completed her look.
-
October 26, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
As muse to Olivier Rousteing, Kendall Jenner was, of course, present for his 30th birthday bash, in surprisingly basic khaki Balmain separates with cool lace-up booties.
