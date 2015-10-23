Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 23, 2015
1. Allison Williams
Allison Williams went for the gold and outshone all at the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in a gilded sequined Lanvin column, piling on the shine with gold chandelier earrings and skinny cuffs on each wrist.
-
October 23, 2015
2. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux brought cool sophistication fused with quirky charm to the Spectre photocall in blue-and-green embroidered Miu Miu suit separates that she styled with simple gold hoops and blue platform sandals.
-
October 23, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger eschewed dresses for the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala and opted for a black sheer overlay blouse tucked into a sleek pair of high-waist shorts, both by Jason Wu, complete with ear cuffs and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
October 23, 2015
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan graced the red carpet at the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in a forest green ruffled Jason Wu halter gown, complete with a black box clutch and a deep red lip.
-
October 23, 2015
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel worked her curves at the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in a jade green Dolce & Gabbana sheath with lace cut-out detail. She gave her look a generous dose of glam with diamond studs, a metallic clutch, and gold mirrored sandals.
