October 22, 2015
1. Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren was royalty at the 2015 Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in a sweeping floral-strewn tiered Badgley Mischka Couture gown with an embroidered sheer yoke.
October 22, 2015
2. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank was radiant at the 2015 Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in a strapless white Giambattisa Valli Haute Couture creation with violet petal-like appliques at the bodice. Tiny drop earrings and a violet clutch completed her look.
October 22, 2015
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss fused romance and danger at the 2015 Pencils of Promise Gala in a Dolce & Gabbana Victorian-inspired high-neck black lace gown, complete with black accessories.
October 22, 2015
4. Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton delivered another one of her wonderfully eccentric looks for the A Bigger Splash premiere, selecting a silver sequined tuxedo blazer (affixed with a satin peach bow) layered over a ruffled white sequined top and black sequined pants, complete with glittery heels.
October 22, 2015
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins dined out in a midriff-baring white crop top that she elevated with a pair of Atea Oceanie tailored white culottes, a black tuxedo blazer (draped over her shoulders), an oversize white clutch, and black satin pumps.
