Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner led the Balmain army at the brand’s H&M show—she first walked in the star-studded catwalk and then hit the after-party in head-to-toe Balmain x H&M, featuring a velvet blazer over a black bandeau, satin draped pants, and a gilded choker. Francesco Russo sandals completed her look.
-
October 21, 2015
2. Beyonce
Queen Bey dialed up the drama for the Tidal X: 1020 Amplified event in a wine-hued deep-plunge cut-out Philipp Plein design that she color-matched with a burgundy fur stole and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
-
October 21, 2015
3. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka brought her usual youthful charm to the CFDA Fashion Fund finalists celebration in a pretty printed blush pink Giamba dress with ruffled shoulders, accessorizing with a polka-dot box clutch and simple black pumps.
-
October 21, 2015
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon proved that it’s possible to wear white after Labor Day with Draper James crisp white separates trimmed with jewels at a CFDA event. She styled her picture-perfect look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a gold clutch, and burgundy bow-accented sandals.
-
October 21, 2015
5. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller sizzled at the New York premiere of Burnt in a flirty LWD treated with dainty lace frills, an illusion panel, and embroidered sequins. The finishing touch—silver strappy sandals.
October 21, 20151 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner led the Balmain army at the brand’s H&M show—she first walked in the star-studded catwalk and then hit the after-party in head-to-toe Balmain x H&M, featuring a velvet blazer over a black bandeau, satin draped pants, and a gilded choker. Francesco Russo sandals completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM