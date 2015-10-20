Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2015
1. Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer pulled out all the stops and hit the red carpet in a jaw-dropped fiery-red Calvin Klein Collection creation that she styled with nothing else except for a matching bold lip.
-
October 20, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson sizzled at the premiere of Rock the Kasbah in a liquid gold embellished column, complete with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and a white-and-gold box clutch.
-
October 20, 2015
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland gave her glam look a menswear-inspired twist, grounding her black sequined cami, embellished clutch, and black sandals with a cool pair of checked trousers. She finished off her look with Neil Lane jewelry.
-
October 20, 2015
4. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley took a minimalist approach and went for a sleek black-and-white one-shoulder Calvin Klein Collection design with nude Kurt Geiger London pumps.
-
October 20, 2015
5. Amy Adams
As the face of Max Mara’s spring 2016 accessories campaign, Amy Adams was honored at a fete, in which she wore a sheer black blouse tucked into a demure midi-length pencil, with a blush pink tote, all by Max Mara and Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry.
