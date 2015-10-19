Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2015
1. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet wowed at the Steve Jobs premiere during the BFI Film Festival in a stunning navy one-shoulder Alexander McQueen column that she styled with a waist-cinching black belt and a studded skull clutch, both also by McQueen, complete with diamonds from Boucheron and De Beers.
-
October 19, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett received the BFI Fellowship Award at the BFI London Film Festival in an unforgettably ivory leaf crepe Alexander McQueen open-back gown.
-
October 19, 2015
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was a siren on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a fiery red curve-hugging cut-out Roland Mouret sheath with nude peep-toe Louboutin pumps.
-
October 19, 2015
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle stuck with a classic color palette for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, selecting a black-and-white nautical-inspired striped Andrew Gn skater dress with a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and nude Tamara Mellon sandals.
-
October 19, 2015
5. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev was the picture of perfection at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a marine blue pleated chiffon Badgley Mischka cocktail dress, complete with a gray oversize clutch and white strappy sandals.
October 19, 20151 of 5
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet wowed at the Steve Jobs premiere during the BFI Film Festival in a stunning navy one-shoulder Alexander McQueen column that she styled with a waist-cinching black belt and a studded skull clutch, both also by McQueen, complete with diamonds from Boucheron and De Beers.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM