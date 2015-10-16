Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2015
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson took the plunge at Michael Kors’ 9th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala in New York City in this open-front number from Michael Kors Collection. For finishing touches, Hudson gave the black-and-white floral number an Autumnal touch with mustard-hued pointy-toe pumps.
-
October 16, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger stunned in a blue floral-printed number by Michael Kors Collection at the 9th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala. The actress accentuated her waist with a crisscross belt and pulled up her hair to show off the figure-flattering neckline.
-
October 16, 2015
3. Rachel Weisz
For the Youth screening at the London Film Festival, Rachel Weisz walked the red carpet in a moody Lanvin stapless gown. The bands of floral-printed fabric accented with gold lamé were grounded by black, which Weisz highlighted with a black minaudière. Old Hollywood waves were all this look needed.
-
October 16, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
For the 9th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala in New York City, Emily Blunt wowed in a not-so-basic LBD by Michael Kors collection featuring an illusion bodice and a sequined skirt. Blunt let the dress do all the talking by accessorizing with a two-tone clutch and simple, single-strap sandals.
-
October 16, 2015
5. Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn served up some serious style at the London Film Festival screening of Sunset Song in a sleeveless leather dress layered over a long sleeve sequined top. To take the look one step further, Deyn accessorized with baby blue midi boots and an embroidered shoulder bag, both by Christian Dior.
