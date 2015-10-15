Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2015
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett brought the drama to red carpet at the London Film Festival screening of Carol in a black-and-white caped Esteban Cortazar gown. The shimmering number featured a high-low hem and a glamorous train. For finishing touches, Blanchett kept her hair and makeup simple and added classic pointy-toe pumps.
-
October 15, 2015
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara stunned in this sexy, ultra-feminine Alexander McQueen gown at the London Film Festival screening of Carol. The figure flattering ruffles and high-neck silhouette complemented Mara’s frame in all the right ways. Sleek, pulled-back hair and a sultry red lip completed the look.
-
October 15, 2015
3. Alexa Chung
All eyes were on Alexa Chung at the opening night of "BVLGARI & ROME: Eternal Inspiration" in New York City. Chung wowed in an enchanted, floral-embroidered tulle gown by Valentino. To take the romantic look one step further, Chung accessorized with a crystal hair pin and chandelier earrings.
-
October 15, 2015
4. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska brought the off-the-shoulder trend to the red carpet! Wasikowska arrived at the New York premiere of Crimson Peak in a black knitted Alexander McQueen number that she worked sans accessories.
-
October 15, 2015
5. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain hit the red carpet at the New York premiere of Crimson Peak in a sleek green column with extra-wide straps complete with pearl adornments. Soft waves and stacks of statement rings completed Chastain’s red carpet style.
