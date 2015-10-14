Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 14, 2015
1. Chrissy Teigen
Expectant mom Chrissy Teigen debuted her first-ever red carpet maternity style, and it was a stunner. She hit the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon in a curve-hugging zip-up strappy Kayat LWD, complete with a metallic clutch, silver Jimmy Choo sandals, and EF Collection jewelry.
October 14, 2015
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara eschewed her usual edge in favor of a more delicate look. She attended the Carol photocall during the BFI London Film Festival in a pretty ivory Giambattista Valli dress with ruffles that framed an embellished panel. Suede black Nicholas Kirkwood wedges completed her look.
October 14, 2015
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow worked the one-piece wonder at the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon in a racy velvet plunging navel-grazing Galvan jumpsuit with black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
October 14, 2015
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was no wallflower at the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon, standing out in a sweeping sheer floral-print Yanina Couture gown that she styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a Jimmy Choo clutch and blush satin Brian Atwood platforms.
October 14, 2015
5. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz graced The Lobster premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in a pretty daisy bouquet Alexander McQueen chiffon gown and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
