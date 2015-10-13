Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 13, 2015
1. Sarah Hyland
For her latest red carpet appearance, Sarah Hyland traded in the usual dress in favor of a sexy DSquared2 black tailored pantsuit—sans layers—that she styled with a double strand choker and white lace houndstooth Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
October 13, 2015
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne brought ladylike glame to the Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition in a black Chanel tulle number, complete with a pearl-embellished choker, a lip ring, and black sandals.
October 13, 2015
3. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan was the picture of elegance at the Brooklyn screening during the BFI London Film Festival in an ivory silk crepe Lanvin column with a crystal-embroidered neckline and ruffle sleeves. The finishing touch? Layers of Lanvin chain, crystal, and fabric flower necklaces.
October 13, 2015
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore fused tweedy sophistication with rocker edge at the Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition, selecting an all-over studded tweed Chanel Haute Couture skirt set with duo necklaces and sweet bow-topped black booties.
October 13, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the launch of her Ciate London collaboration in an exquisite floral-embroidered Preen dress that she styled with statement BaubleBar jewelry, a skinny belt, and red T-strap pumps.
