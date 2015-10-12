Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2015
1. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was perfectly rosy (literally) at the New York premiere of Meadowland in a charming-yet-sexy red-and-white Rosie Assoulin floral-motif creation (the petals from the floral bodice revealed glimpses of skin) with red Paul Andrew pumps and Forevermark earrings.
October 12, 2015
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller epitomized elegance at the gala screening of High-Rise, sweeping the red carpet in an ivory silk georgette and Chantilly lace Michael Kors Collection gown, complete with a gold clutch.
October 12, 2015
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett stunned at the Carol premiere in a custom Aouadi Couture number crafted from a black wool base embroidered with jet tube petals, complete with a sheer tulle neckline with hand-embroidery intended to emulate trompe-l’oeil tattoos. Black diamond Lorriane Schwartz earrings and black pumps rounded out her look.
October 12, 2015
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt struck a pose at the Hamptons International Film Festival in a tiered white J. Mendel gown that boasted an embellished trim and a sexy black bandeau. She styled her look with Graziela Gems earrings, a Nigaam ring, and Sophia Webster sandals.
October 12, 2015
5. Emma Stone
Emma Stone hit Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in a bold graphic black-and-white Bottega Veneta cocktail dress that was treated to sweet black lace overlay at the bodice. The finishing touches? Black lace-up booties and jewelry by Joan Hornig, Melissa Kaye, and Rachel Katz.
