October 9, 2015
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was positively angelic at the United for Lyme-Free World Gala, joining beau Joe Jonas on the red carpet in a white strapless silk Hilfiger Collection gown with gemstone drop earrings.
October 9, 2015
2. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz was the picture of autumnal perfection at her new cinema project debut (to benefit research against childhood leukemia) in a ladylike tri-color burgundy tweed Chanel number, complete with a black waist-cinching belt and black pumps.
October 9, 2015
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was white-hot at the Cle de Peau Beaute Tokyo event in an incredibly sleek white Antonio Berardi sheath with an asymmetric neckline that she styled with a solo bangle and silver Bionda Castana pumps.
October 9, 2015
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett exercised her right to stylish eccentricity and unexpectedly teamed her airy midi-length floral sheer-paneled Valentino dress with pale pink aviators and tasseled flats.
October 9, 2015
5. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster stepped out for a good cause, hitting the Autism Speaks to Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala in a Cushnie et Ochs LWD with racy cut-out detailing. She accessorized with a black clutch and playful nude-and-black sandals.
