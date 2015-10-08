Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 8, 2015
1. Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep ruled the red carpet at the Opening Night Gala during the BFI London Film Festival in a royal blue draped silk Lanvin gown, complete with statement gold jewelry and a two-tone leather metallic Lanvin minaudiere.
October 8, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett sprung ahead to spring for the Armani-hosted screening of Truth, selecting a spring/summer 2016 Giorgio Armani design for the occasion—a floral-strewn coral ground-grazing number that she accented with gold drop earrings and a gilded waist-cinching belt.
October 8, 2015
3. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan dialed up the drama for the Opening Night Gala at the BFI London Film Festival in a statement-making sheer gray Chanel Couture number with oversize frills at the hem and studded latticework detailing. She downplayed her accessories, with simple diamond studs and black Salvatore Ferragamo sandals.
October 8, 2015
4. Kirsten Dunst
At the season 2 premiere of Fargo, Kirsten Dunst doubled up on leather, teaming an olive green Proenza Schouler shell top into a matching pencil skirt with a flouncy hem. Diamond earrings and python Salvatore Ferragmo sandals completed her look.
October 8, 2015
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore brought her stylish charm to the Freeheld premiere screening with an exquisite netted Valentino LWD that revealed sexy glimpses of skin. She accessorized with tiny drop earrings, an embroidered heart-motif top-handle clutch, and black ankle-cuff sandals.
