Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner sweetened up the front row at the Shiatzy Chen spring 2016 show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer bubblegum pink cheongsam-inspired top that she modernized with a metallic pink mini, an embroidered mint clutch, and silver lace-up booties.
-
October 7, 2015
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr gave her fall-ready outfit a refreshing dose of color, in which she styled a dove gray Jonathan Simkhai crop top with an ankle-grazing cherry-red skirt and a dusty rose Marni coat. She completed her look with geo-shaped shades, a black tote, Swarovski jewelry, and cut-out pumps.
-
October 7, 2015
3. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams took her usual spot in the front row at Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. For the spring 2016 show, she wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, naturally, which included a smart cozy topper over a white buttoned-up shirt and a mini with black midi boots.
-
October 7, 2015
4. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev suited up for the premiere of The Final Girls in wine-hued suit separates that was styled with a black layer, a selection of rings, and pumps accented with a gilded geometric disk.
-
October 7, 2015
5. Zendaya
Zendaya graced the Nordstrom Del Amo Fashion Center Opening Gala in a breezy white sleeveless Elizabeth and James number, complete with chandelier earrings and Schutz cage booties.
October 7, 20151 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner sweetened up the front row at the Shiatzy Chen spring 2016 show at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer bubblegum pink cheongsam-inspired top that she modernized with a metallic pink mini, an embroidered mint clutch, and silver lace-up booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM