Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2015
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett gave the cold shoulder at the Truth premiere, hitting the red carpet in a cool white mesh off-shoulder Proenza Schouler design, complementing the dress’s black accent with black criss-cross pumps.
-
October 6, 2015
2. Lily James
Lily James was radiant at the War and Peace photocall in a turquoise jacquard Ulyana Sergeenko tuxedo dress with contrasting navy satin lapels and lining.
-
October 6, 2015
3. Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss sizzled at the Los Angeles screening of Truth in a red-hot off-shoulder Osman dress that she added megawatt shine to by way of her chandelier earrings and iridescent accessories.
-
October 6, 2015
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was snapped showing off her impeccable off-duty style in between runway appearances. She wore a racy navy satin bralet and matching trousers that she styled with a gray hoodie and a blue clutch in her grip and nude pumps.
-
October 6, 2015
5. Zendaya
Zendaya geared up for fall at a Paris Fashion Week fete in a chunky striped midi-length sweater dress with black suede over-the-knee boots.
