Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
No surprise here—Kendall Jenner was a vision at fete in Paris in a strapless black velvet corset Ulyana Sergeenko Couture number embroidered with white rose detailing at the hem.
-
October 5, 2015
2. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks sparkled at the 10th Annual Kirk Douglas Awards in a red silk chiffon J. Mendel gown with a draped open back and baroque swirl embroidery, complete with an Edie Parker box clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
October 5, 2015
3. Odeya Rush
Odeya Rush graced the premiere of Goosebumps in a sweeping strapless blush-and-red rose-strewn Lela Rose gown.
-
October 5, 2015
4. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara ventured from her trademark edge for the New York premiere of Pan and sweetened up in a white lace Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with a black ruffled peplum.
-
October 5, 2015
5. Nina Dobrev
At the Bridge of Spies premiere during the 2015 New York Film Festival, Nina Dobrev accentuated her curves in a sleek black Versace gown with a curved red panel that ended with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with drop earrings, a box red clutch, and open-toe sandals.
