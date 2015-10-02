Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 2, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o promoted her off-Broadway play “Eclipsed” on The View in an incredibly sharp dove gray number that she topped off with a matching blazer, Ralph Lauren shades, a gray top-handle tote, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and ring, and a pair of bright coral pumps for an added pop of color.
-
October 2, 2015
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris hit the Croatia ‘Full of Life’ party in a sweet Issa design featuring a solid black bodice and a white-and-black floral-motif pleated skirt. A white envelope clutch and ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
-
October 2, 2015
3. Claire Danes
Claire Danes didn’t let the NYC rain put a damper on her style—she stepped out looking radiant in a coral wrap tweed Victoria Beckham design that she styled with a vibrant red lip, gray sandals, and Melinda Maria earrings.
-
October 2, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was snapped at LAX in another one of her chic jet-setting ensembles. This time she grounded an aqua statement-making Christopher Kane skirt with a black Ann Taylor turtleneck, a black Christopher Kane top-handle box clutch, and Paul Andrew sling-backs.
-
October 2, 2015
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara was pretty in pink for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, selecting a tailored blush waistcoat (that she wore as a dress) with a black purse and nude pumps for the occasion.
