Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 1, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala, stealing the spotlight in a stunning cloud of tulle, courtesy of Zuhair Murad Couture, exquisitely embroidered with confetti-like sparkles all over. A crimson sequined purse and T-strap SJP pumps completed her look.
-
October 1, 2015
2. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson turned heads at the New York City Ballet Gala in an off-the-shoulder pale yellow satin chiffon Atelier Prabal Gurung creation with hand-embroidered crystals. The finishing touch? Kwiat diamonds.
-
October 1, 2015
3. Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams graced the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Gala in a black-and-white floor-grazing gown that boasted a solid black bodice, a sequined waistband, and a sweeping floral-strewn skirt. A set of drop diamond earrings comopleted her look.
-
October 1, 2015
4. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid wowed at Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing’s dinner in a sexy illusion nude Balmain mini embroidered with emerald green beadwork, styling it with slicked back strands, a vampy lip, and nude pumps.
-
October 1, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner jet-setted to Paris to lend Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing her support, dining out in a plunging lace-up bralet and scandalously see-through ruffled pants, both by Balmain. She accessorized with a black clutch and lace-up cage sandals.
October 1, 20151 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala, stealing the spotlight in a stunning cloud of tulle, courtesy of Zuhair Murad Couture, exquisitely embroidered with confetti-like sparkles all over. A crimson sequined purse and T-strap SJP pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM