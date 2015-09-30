Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 30, 2015
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron got graphic on the red carpet in a sleek black-paneled Erdem midi-length design that featured playful pleats. A ruby red lip and classic black pumps completed her look.
September 30, 2015
2. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska embraced the ‘70s trend at the Crimson Peak photocall in Berlin in a waist-cinching LWD with a sweet crochet yoke and a sexy keyhole detail. Her shoe of choice—nude pumps.
September 30, 2015
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney braved the dreary weather in N.Y.C. in a bright green Versace cocktail dress with an open skirt that she impeccably styled with a pair of statement earrings and matching green stilettos.
September 30, 2015
4. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford proved she’s absolutely ageless with her latest look. The supermodel struck a pose at her Barnes & Noble book signing in a flattering navy rivet Zimmermann jumpsuit, complete with gold pumps.
September 30, 2015
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of her new Marks & Spencer lingerie range that will benefit Breast Cancer Awareness in an oatmeal sleeveless turtleneck knit tucked into a sharp black pencil skirt, with black ankle-strap sandals.
