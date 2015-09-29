Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 29, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham struck her signature pose at the Fashion 4 Development’s 5th Annual Official First Ladies Luncheon in a simple ankle-grazing black dress of her own design (of course) that fit her perfectly.
-
September 29, 2015
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was radiant at the New York premiere of Freeheld in a black crushed velvet gown topped with a giant sparkly bow at the waist. Her only accessory? A chain black box purse.
-
September 29, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger flirted with florals for the Fashion 4 Development’s Official First Ladies Luncheon, selecting a graphic embroidered floral Preen by Thornton Bregazzi number, complete with a nude top-handle box clutch and black midi boots, for the occasion.
-
September 29, 2015
4. Sienna Miller
At the 2015 Social Good Summit, Sienna Miller gave her striped button-down and black skinnies a ladylike spin with a bead-hemmed black tweed jacket and darling patent black Mary Janes.
-
September 29, 2015
5. January Jones
January Jones turned heads at the Concert for Our Oceans Benefiting Oceana in a sexy plunging black lace Zimmerman dress with a tulip skirt. For her shoes, she went with a pair of bright coral Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
September 29, 20151 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham struck her signature pose at the Fashion 4 Development’s 5th Annual Official First Ladies Luncheon in a simple ankle-grazing black dress of her own design (of course) that fit her perfectly.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM