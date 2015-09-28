Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 28, 2015
1. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway worked her curves at the UK premiere of The Intern in a sexy skin-skimming black lace Jonathan Simkhai gown with a flouncy mermaid hem. Solange Azagury-Partridge emerald jewelry, a classic black Rauwolf box clutch, and patent black Louboutin pumps rounded out her look.
September 28, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington made a chic appearance at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival (an event to help end extreme poverty) in a super-sleek strapless lace-up Balenciaga LWD that was expertly styled with a textured clutch, Eva Fehren jewelry, and gray cap-toe pumps.
September 28, 2015
3. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz was radiant at The Martian premiere during the 53rd New York Film Festival in a decadent red-white-blue Marc Jacobs creation (fresh off the spring 2016 runway) that featured a bejeweled top, a maroon sash, and sequined pleats. The finishing touches? Tumbling waves and silver sandals.
September 28, 2015
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham gave her street style a dapper spin, stepping out in a pair of tailored pants that she styled with a plain white tee, a sleek tuxedo coat, and two-toned flats.
September 28, 2015
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was positively peachy at the UN Foundation’s Gender Equality Discussion, selecting a shimmery blouse tucked into a sweet midi-length skirt with a blush croc clutch and Casadei pumps for the occasion.
