Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2015
1. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman hit the Ballet National de Paris Opening Season Gala in a stunning Dior Haute Couture number, featuring a bright green top and an exquisite pleated embroidered multi-colored ribbon skirt, in which she styled with statement drop earrings and red satin pumps.
-
September 25, 2015
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain channeled Old Hollywood glamour for the London premiere of The Martian, selecting a black embellished Elie Saaba Haute Couture tulle creation and jade green earrings for the occasion.
-
September 25, 2015
3. Kate Mara
Kate Mara graced the red carpet at The Martian premiere in a strapless embroidered pale-green pleated Dior Haute Couture silk dress, accessorizing with Meira T jewelry and red Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
September 25, 2015
4. Claire Danes
Claire Danes received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a siren-red broderie anglaise Oscar de la Renta number (fresh off the runway), complete with nude strappy Kurt Geiger London sandals and Eva Fehren jewelry.
-
September 25, 2015
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought her sartorial charm to the Paris premiere of Maryland in a fall-ready red-and-white plaid number accented with sweet ruffles and pearl embellishments. Casadei pumps completed her look.
September 25, 2015
