Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2015
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson took her front-row seat at the highly anticipated Gucci spring/summer 2016 show during Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Gucci—a burgundy satin ruffled dress affixed with a black grosgrain bow (featuring a rose brooch and bee patches) and styled with a beige shoulder bag and nude leather heels.
-
September 24, 2015
2. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung hit the Milan Fashion Week circuit starting with the Gucci spring 2016 show, in which she wore a white embroidered long-sleeve shirt dress, a black wool coat, and black fur loafer slippers, all by Gucci.
-
September 24, 2015
3. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway was snapped en route to the set of Good Morning America to promote her new film The Intern in a crisp white button-down embroidered with a lip motif and styled with a black leather Osman skirt, nude frames, a stack of gold bracelets, and fiery red pumps.
-
September 24, 2015
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was a siren in a plunging high-slit belted LBD that she wore with patent black pumps and a gray cocoon coat casually draped over her shoulders.
-
September 24, 2015
5. Sofia Vergara
As the face of Ninja Coffee Bar, Sofia Vergara promoted her latest venture in a curve-hugging cobalt blue-and-black sheath, complete with an arm party stack of bracelets and black platform Louboutins.
September 24, 20151 of 5
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson took her front-row seat at the highly anticipated Gucci spring/summer 2016 show during Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe Gucci—a burgundy satin ruffled dress affixed with a black grosgrain bow (featuring a rose brooch and bee patches) and styled with a beige shoulder bag and nude leather heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM