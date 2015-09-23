Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 23, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller went for Old Hollywood glam for the High-Rise premiere during the 63rd San Sebastian Film Festival in a slinky silk satin copper bias-cut Galvan dress that she styled with a long strand of a necklace.
-
September 23, 2015
2. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway fused sweet and sexy at The Intern premiere in a look by Valentino, featuring a darling black tie-neck point d’esprit top and embroidered carwash pleats that revealed glimpses of skin. Vita Fede jewelry and black pumps completed her look.
-
September 23, 2015
3. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough got fierce on the Dancing with the Stars red carpet in a white one-sleeve Mikael D gown with a mirrored bodice.
-
September 23, 2015
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stepped out in a sleek white sleeveless coat dress that she cold-proofed with black tights and black Brian Atwood platform sandals.
-
September 23, 2015
5. Lea Michele
Lea Michele took the plunge for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a burnt orange leather Bec & Bridge halter dress, complete with metallic copper sandals.
