Look of the Day
September 22, 2015
1. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt outshined all at the London premiere of Sicario in a glam blush pink metallic Prada column lined with a pretty red satin trim.
September 22, 2015
2. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway tapped her edgy side at the premiere of Intern in a one-sleeve asymmetric number that boasted black beadwork, sheer panels, sequins, and a fringed trim. She finished her look with a black Rauwolf clutch and delicate black sandals.
September 22, 2015
3. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was mad for plaid at the High-Rise photocall during the 63rd San Sebastian Film Festival in a multi-colored buffalo plaid dress with chunky black Pierre Hardy sandals.
September 22, 2015
4. In Elie Saab, 2015
Chastain, at the Metropolitan Opera 2015-2016 Season Opening Night, chose a long-sleeve one-piece with a tri-colored floral design at the bodice.
September 22, 2015
5. Lea Michele
Lea Michele turned up the heat at the Scream Queens premiere in a racy David Koma black gown with a bandeau detail, a central cut-out, and a dangerously high slit. Slick strands and embellished black sandals completed her look.
