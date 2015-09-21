Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2015
1. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland traded her wine-hued off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown in favor of a flirty Kaufmanfranco tie-neck LBD for the 2015 Emmys after party, styling it with strappy black platforms.
-
September 21, 2015
2. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt lit up the Sicario photocall during the San Sebastian Film Festival in sunny-striped Jonathan Saunders separates, complete with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and pink Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
September 21, 2015
3. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara dialed up the drama at the world premiere of Pan in a sheer black tiered Givenchy Haute Couture creation laced with beadwork. A black choker and black sandals rounded out her look.
-
September 21, 2015
4. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne slayed it at the world premiere of Pan in a feathery black sheer-paneled mini dress that she styled with killer black cage booties.
-
September 21, 2015
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham exuded posh at a London Fashion Week party in a classic LBD of her own design, which featured a gathered neckline, a central slit, and an ankle-grazing silhouette. Black pumps completed her look.
September 21, 20151 of 5
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland traded her wine-hued off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown in favor of a flirty Kaufmanfranco tie-neck LBD for the 2015 Emmys after party, styling it with strappy black platforms.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM