-
September 20, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in NYC, giving her fall look a summery spin with a flirty printed dress that she styled with a black bucket bag and iridescent sandals.
-
September 20, 2015
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore sat front row at the Ralph Lauren Collection spring/summer 2016 show in an ivory skin-skimming Ralph Lauren sheath, complete with a bracelet and chunky black peep-toe platforms.
-
September 20, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took a break from the runway to sit front-row at the Calvin Klein Collection spring/summer 2016 show in a black-and-red cut-out Calvin Klein dress with a shredded hem. Simple black sandals completed her look.
