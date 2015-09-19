Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
September 19, 2015
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid took a break from her runway duties at NYFW to hit the red carpet—she selected a graphic black-and-white mini that she styled with nothing else except for strappy black sandals.
September 19, 2015
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman went for a rather demure look for the Omega "Her Time" Exhibition Opening in an elegant black lace Valentino midi-length dress, with T-strap pumps.
September 19, 2015
3. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts sat front row at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2016 show during NYFW in head-to-toe Michael Kors Collection, naturally, which included a black cashmere shell top, a tri-color crepe skirt, a black envelope clutch, and black sandals.
