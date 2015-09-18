Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 18, 2015
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow eschewed gowns for The Broad Museum Black Tie Dinner in a black-and-white floral-print top and black wide-leg pants, both by Monique Lhuillier, with Norman Silverman diamond earrings and black Brian Atwood pumps.
September 18, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger glittered at the Disorder premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in a flirty bejeweled Prada mini that boasted high-wattage shine. She styled her dress with a ruby Rauwolf clutch and black sandals.
September 18, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld made an entrance at the 5th annual Streamy Awards in a glam gunmetal sequin long-sleeve high-neck Sally LaPointe dress with a midi-length pleated skirt, complete with an embroidered clutch and gunmetal Brian Atwood peep-toe platforms.
September 18, 2015
4. Kate Mara
Kate Mara took in the theatrical spectacle that was Marc Jacobs’ spring/summer 2016 show in a sheer broderie anglaise Marc Jacobs LBD that she styled with a chain cross-body purse and white Louboutins.
September 18, 2015
5. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron was all lady at the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2016 show in a stunning red floral off-the-shoulder Marc Jacobs design, complete with a graphic box clutch and black lace-up pumps.
