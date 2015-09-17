Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took a break from runway to rule the red carpet in a sleek, minimalist ivory silk bias-cut Calvin Klein Collection gown—the work of creative director Francisco Costa.
September 17, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger shimmered at the Sky photo call during TIFF in a sparkle-embroidered black midi-length creation with geo-jagged hemline, accessorizing with a simple black Monique Lhuillier clutch and satin red sandals.
September 17, 2015
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was a stunner at the Omega "Her Time" Gala Dinner in a black slinky sequined halter dress with a thigh-high slit, further amping up the shine with Harry Winston diamonds and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals
September 17, 2015
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o made her first New York Fashion Week appearance of the season, showing up to sit front row at the Boss spring/summer 2016 in a ladylike lace Boss design that she styled with a selection of bows in her hair, Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, and metallic pumps.
September 17, 2015
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was all smiles at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2016 show, selecting a collared geranium paillette-embroidered shirt and a belted pleated skirt with black accessories, all courtesy of Michael Kors, for the occasion.
