September 16, 2015
1. Kate Mara
Kate Mara stunned at the Man Down red carpet premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in a sheer-paneled LBD embellished with a smattering of grommets, studs and beadwork. The finishing touch? Diamond rings and black Louboutins.
-
September 16, 2015
2. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson was a vision at the Boston premiere of Black Mass in an ivory strapless corseted creation that she styled with a diamond necklace and delicate silver sandals.
-
September 16, 2015
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba took her front row seat at the Narciso Rodriguez spring/summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week in a navy curve-hugging Narciso Rodriguez design that she topped with a sharp white blazer draped over her shoulders, an oversize black clutch, dagger Melinda Maria drop earrings, and printed pumps.
-
September 16, 2015
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain helped celebrate the Milan opening of Piaget in a lace-sleeved LWD and white pumps, adding pops color by way of turquoise Piaget pieces.
-
September 16, 2015
5. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka made the rounds at New York Fashion Week, stopping by Coach’s 75th anniversary runway show in head-to-toe Coach—a floral-print button-down tucked into a leather-accented black mini, a black-and-white chain cross-body, and chain open-toe booties.
