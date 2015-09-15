Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams sheer floral-embroidered Valentino gown struck the perfect balance between sexy and ladylike. To give the look a modern spin, the actress pulled her hair up and let it fall to one side.
-
September 15, 2015
2. Kate Winslet
At the TIFF premiere of The Dressmaker, Kate Winslet showed off her killer curves in a body-hugging charcoal-colored Badgley Mishka gown with an embellished bodice.
-
September 15, 2015
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt arrived at the New York City premiere of Sicario at the Museum of Modern Art in a structural Ulyana Sergeenko dress complete with pockets and colorful scalloped beading. Hot red lips and shoes completed the look.
-
September 15, 2015
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out in New York City during Spring Fashion Week looking chic in a white tank dress decorated with a bold, modern print. She accessorized the look with her signature big sunnies and neutral platforms.
-
September 15, 2015
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara looked prim and proper at a special screening for Captive in New York City. The actress paired a lace cocktail dress with barely-there black strappy heels, dark nail polish, and a smoky eye.
