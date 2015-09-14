Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 14, 2015
1. Diane Kruger
For the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival, Diane Kruger wowed in a sheer black Valentino Couture gown complete with a high neckline and elbow-grazing sleeves. For finishing touches, Kruger added a sparkly clutch, statement earrings, and a black bow in her hair.
-
September 14, 2015
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning brought the drama to the Toronto Film Festival in a black-and-white column with ruffles and a deep-diving neckline. Fanning let the dress do the talking by going sans accessories. Colorful eye makeup was all this look needed.
-
September 14, 2015
3. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling worked the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet in an equally vibrant red column with a one-shoulder cape-like detail, which she showed off by swooping her hair to the side.
-
September 14, 2015
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of "Equals" at the Toronto Film Festival in a navy blue satin-detailed dress with ornate shoulder embellishments and a sheer hem. Simple strappy sandals and slicked back hair completed the look.
-
September 14, 2015
5. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt arrived at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of "Sicario" in a textured strapless dress with mesh layering by Christian Dior. For a burst of color, Blunt accessorized the look with vibrant two-tone Sophia Webster sandals.
