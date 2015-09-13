Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 13, 2015
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski bared her midriff in the classiest way possible, stepping out in sleek streamlined ivory separates, featuring a tube top and high-waist wide-leg pants, with blush pink peep-toes.
-
September 13, 2015
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts stuck with a color palette of black and white for the Demolition press conference at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. She wore a contrast lace number with Anita Ko jewelry and white sandals with black piping.
-
September 13, 2015
3. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung hit the New York Fashion Week circuit, making an aappearance at GANT in a knotted white button-down and a white midi-length Babaton for Aritzia pencil skirt that she grounded with an ombre brown moto jacket and suede T-strap pumps.
