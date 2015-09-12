Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 12, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth demoed how to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, stepping out in a floral-embroidered cable-knit sweater tucked into a knee-length tweed skirt, both by Alexander McQueen, that she accented with a statement leather belt, a darling Dolce & Gabbana box purse, and black pumps.
September 12, 2015
2. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson upped her street-style game when she hit the N.Y.C. pavement in a silky ivory cami and a black midi-length pencil skirt, both by Protagonist, with a chartreuse top-handle purse and black scalloped block heels.
September 12, 2015
3. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle epitomized Lady Danger at the Salvatore Ferragamo celebration of 100 years in Hollywood event in a revealing sexy black lace Ferragamo dress with forest green pleats, complementing it with a green clutch, Chopard jewelry, and statement heels.
