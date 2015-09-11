Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2015
1. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts experimented with a girly look for the Demolition premiere and Opening Gala at the Toronto International Film Festival, selecting a flirty peach ruffled column, complete with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a rose gold Lee Savage clutch for the occasion.
-
September 11, 2015
2. Allison Williams
Allison Williams stunned at a luncheon in a coral-and-blue asymmetric brocade Antonio Marras dress, accessorizing with minimal jewelry and black pumps.
-
September 11, 2015
3. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning was pretty in pink at a luncheon, opting for a rose technical net Dior dress that she styled with a blush Dior purse and metallic T-strap sandals.
-
September 11, 2015
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Meanwhile at the same luncheon, Emily Ratajkowski selected a mocha brown leather number that she expertly accessorized with a printed clutch and nude pumps.
-
September 11, 2015
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth pitted stripes against stripes, stepping out in a look by Tome—a slouchy striped blouse layered over a black turtleneck and paired with a lined asymmetric skirt. Her finishing touches? Thigh-high black suede Stuart Weitzman boots and a Christopher Kane bag.
