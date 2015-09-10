Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker dialed up the drama at the Madison Square Park Conservancy Fall Fundraising Gala, selecting a sweeping blue-and-nude floral-print Alberta Ferretti couture gown with a white top-handle tote and bejeweled sandals for the occasions.
September 10, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought her impeccable style to the 11 Minutes premiere during the Venice Film Festival with a strapless black-and-white rose-embroidered Oscar de la Renta design that she accessorized with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and a red Rauwolf box clutch.
September 10, 2015
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen was a vision at Ruth and Alex premiere at the Deauville American Film Festival in a gorgeous ivory silk crepe cap-sleeve Calvin Klein Collection column, complete with Joan Hornig earrings and a Dana Rebecca Designs cocktail ring.
September 10, 2015
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was pretty in pink at the Honest beauty launch in a blush sheer geo-lace Jonathan Saunders number with spike earrings and bubblegum pink pumps.
September 10, 2015
5. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman hit the kick-off fundraising soiree at the Toronto International Film Festival in a flirty printed silk chiffon Dior Haute Couture dress embellished with a “cannage” jewelry gilet. She accessorized with a pink Dior clutch and black Bally sandals.
